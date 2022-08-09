Chinese President Xi Acting 'Like A Scared Bully', Says US Speaker Pelosi As Beijing Intensifies Military Drills

Chinese President Xi Jinping was acting “like a scared bully”, said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Beijing stepped up its unprecedented military drills around Taiwan in retaliation to her visit to Taipei last week to show her support for democracy on the island which China views as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

Pelosi, who was the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in decades, on Tuesday said Congress members will not be intimidated by China. Speaking on NBC’s “Today” show, she was quoted as saying just because Jinping “has his own insecurities, doesn’t mean that I am going to have him do my schedule for members of Congress.”

Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan as “absolutely” worth it and said the US cannot allow China to isolate the self-governing island. “We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said in the interview. “They’re not going to say who can go to Taiwan,” she added.

In another show named “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, the 82-yaer-old Pelosi said Beijing can’t control the schedules of Congress members and, “We are not going to be accomplices to his isolation of Taiwan.” Referring to China’s economy, she said, “I think he’s in a fragile place,” and “He is acting like a scared bully.”

On Monday, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said 13 PLA naval vessels and 39 aircraft were detected in Taiwan’s surrounding region. The Taiwan armed forces monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, the ministry tweeted. Twenty-one of the Chinese aircraft had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait dividing China and Taiwan and the Air Identification Defence Zone, (ADIZ) it said. It is not clear when China plans to end the provocative drills.

Observers say the drills were also seen as an attempt to reclaim the image of President Jinping who is widely expected to get a rare third term at the upcoming ruling once-in-a-five-year ruling Communist Party Congress. His predecessors have retired after two five-year terms.

Taiwan Accuses China of Preparing Invasion

Taiwan’s foreign minister today said that Beijing is using air and sea drills encircling the island to prepare for an invasion and to change the status quo in the Asia-Pacific region.

“China has used the drills and its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan,” Joseph Wu told a press conference in Taipei, adding, “It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyber-attacks, a disinformation campaign and economic coercion in order to weaken public morale in Taiwan.”

Taipei’s top diplomat reiterated its condemnation of the drills Beijing continued Monday despite initially saying they would end a day earlier, noting they had hindered one of the busiest shipping and air routes in the world.

Wu’s press conference came after the Taiwanese military held its own live-fire drill to simulate defending against an attack on the island.

He called Beijing’s war games a “gross violation of Taiwan’s rights” and an attempt to take control of the waters around Taiwan and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

“China’s real intention is to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and entire region,” he said.

Wu went on to thank Western allies for standing up to China.

“It also sends a clear message to the world that democracy will not bow to the intimidation of authoritarianism,” he said.

(with inputs from agencies)

