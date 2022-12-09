CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » World » Chinese President Xi Jinping Invites Saudi King to Visit China: Report
1-MIN READ

Chinese President Xi Jinping Invites Saudi King to Visit China: Report

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 15:39 IST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

This image grab taken from footage aired by Saudi TV shows China's President Xi Jinping (C-R) being received by officials including the Governor of Riyadh province Prince Faisal bin Bandar al-Saud (C-L) at King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on December 7, 2022. (Image: AFP)

This image grab taken from footage aired by Saudi TV shows China's President Xi Jinping (C-R) being received by officials including the Governor of Riyadh province Prince Faisal bin Bandar al-Saud (C-L) at King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on December 7, 2022. (Image: AFP)

Xi Jinping's visit comes at a time of tension between Saudi Arabia and the United States, its long-time partner and security guarantor, over oil production and human rights issues

Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

The development comes as Xi Jinping will meet Arab leaders at summits in Riyadh on Friday after striking a series of agreements with Saudi Arabia, strengthening ties as the top oil exporter quarrels with Washington.

The leader of the world’s second biggest economy will sit down with regional rulers on the third and final day of his trip, only his third journey outside China since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Xi’s visit comes at a time of tension between Saudi Arabia and the United States, its long-time partner and security guarantor, over oil production, human rights issues and regional security.

RELATED NEWS

It follows US President Joe Biden’s trip to Jeddah in July, before mid-term elections, when he failed to persuade the Saudis to pump more oil to calm prices.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 09, 2022, 15:34 IST
last updated:December 09, 2022, 15:39 IST