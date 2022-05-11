Chinese President Xi Jinping Was Hospitalised In 2021 Due To Cerebral Aneurysm

Chinese president Xi Jinping was hospitalised towards the end of 2021 as he was suffering from cerebral aneurysm. The Chinese premier, who is eyeing a precedent-breaking third term, avoided meeting foreign leaders until this February when he met foreign leaders who attended the Beijing Winter Olympics.

News agency ANI citing media reports said that Xi Jinping wants to be treated with traditional Chinese medicines rather than going for surgery.

There were speculations regarding Xi’s ill health since 2019 when during his visit to Rome it was seen that the Chinese leader was seen walking with a noticeable limp. In the same tour, when he was in Paris, Xi was seen taking help from officials touring with him while he was trying to sit down.

In October 2020, Xi’s delay in appearance at an event in Shenzhen, slow speech and him going on a coughing spree further created speculations that he may be suffering from ill-health.

The reports regarding Xi’s health come at a time when the Chinese economy is suffering due to lockdowns imposed due to the Omicron-drive Covid-19 surge. Shanghai is locked down due to the rise in cases while Beijing residents also fear the same fate. The government’s heavy handed approach to the lockdown has also led to dissent - an act unthinkable in China.

Xi Jinping, however, sent a strong message to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) senior leadership that any criticism of the zero-Covid policy will not be tolerated in the run-up to the upcoming 20th Party Congress.

Earlier on Tuesday, global health agency World Health Organisation (WHO) criticised China’s hardline approach following which China’s censors ensured that any evidence of criticism gets wiped on China’s internet.

He also decided to temporarily suspend focusing on “common prosperity" and penalised Chinese tech behemoths and is aiming to stabilise the economy, which is stressed due to lockdowns.

The CCP, which takes its pride in China’s economy, wants to ensure that Beijing and other megacities of China do not become a less attractive market for investors. Xi is preparing to get re-elected for a third five-year term and is trying to portray China as more prosperous and stable under his rule.

