Chinese Rocket Segment Weighing 18-Tonne Disintegrates Over Indian Ocean: State TV
Chinese Rocket Segment Weighing 18-Tonne Disintegrates Over Indian Ocean: State TV

Long March-5B Y2 rocket. Reuters

Long March-5B Y2 rocket. Reuters

State television reported Sunday citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office fevered speculation over where the 18-tonne object would come down.

A large segment of a Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean, state television reported Sunday citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, following fevered speculation over where the 18-tonne object would come down.

“After monitoring and analysis, at 10:24 (0224 GMT) on May 9, 2021, the last-stage wreckage of the Long March 5B Yao-2 launch vehicle has reentered the atmosphere, and the landing area is at 72.47° east longitude and 2.65° north atitude," CCTV said, providing coordinates for a point in the Indian Ocean.

first published:May 09, 2021, 09:21 IST