Chinese Secret Police Stations in US Raise Alarm, FBI Director Says 'Very Concerned'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that it is “deeply concerned" by reports that secret “police stations" linked to China have been set up in the US cities to possibly pursue influence operations.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday that the agency was monitoring reports of such centres across the country, according to Reuters.

The presence of these unauthorised police stations in parts of US, including in New York, was revealed by a report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders in September. According to the report, these stations were an extension of Beijing’s efforts to pressure some Chinese nationals or their relatives abroad to return to China to face criminal charges.

It also linked them to activities of China’s United Front Work Department, a Communist Party body charged with spreading its influence and propaganda overseas.

Meanwhile, the Republicans in Congress have requested answers from the Biden administration about their influence.

“I’m very concerned about this. We are aware of the existence of these stations," Wray told a US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

“But to me, it is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop, you know, in New York, let’s say, without proper coordination. It violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes," he added.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Chinese foreign ministry denied it had such stations in the Netherlands after a probe by Dutch authorities.

Beijing had earlier said the units were created to tackle transnational crime and to provide administrative services to Chinese nationals abroad, such as renewing drivers’ licences abroad and other consular services.

The FBI Director said the US had made a number of indictments involving the Chinese government harassing, stalking, surveilling and blackmailing people in the United States who disagreed with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“It’s a real problem and something that we’re talking with our foreign partners about, as well, because we’re not the only country where this has occurred," he said.

