Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Makes Unscheduled Trip to Islamabad Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

In a major development, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Yuyou visited Pakistan on Wednesday, a visit that was announced by DG ISPR on Twitter and corroborated by the Chinese side in a press meet.Chinese spokesperson Lu Hao on Wednesday said the invite was extended by the Pakistani side. "At the invitation of Pakistan, Vice Foreign Minister Kong Yuyou is visiting Pakistan and communicating with Pakistan on the current situation in India and Pakistan," he said. It is not clear when the invite was extended.Sources in the know confirmed to News18 that the minister will not be making a visit to India. The China-Pakistan meeting comes at a crucial time as the UN deadline for the designation of Jaish chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is approaching.China has time till March 13 to decide. Countries like France, UK have already put in their proposals to designate Azhar."We have stated our position on many occasions. Any action taken by the UN Security Council and its affiliates to list terrorist organizations and individuals is a very serious matter. China will surely participate in relevant discussions of the Security Council and its subsidiary bodies in a responsible manner," the Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday.Hao also said his country welcomed Pakistan's announcement of its High Commissioner returning to his duties in Delhi soon."The Chinese side welcomes the above-mentioned progress announced by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is conducive to the relaxation of the regional situation and further development. We have said many times that Pakistan and India are neighbors who cannot move. The two countries maintain good-neighborliness and friendship, which is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and is also conducive to regional peace and stability,” he said.“We encourage both Pakistan and India to continue to interpret goodwill and move in the same direction. We will properly handle differences and improve relations through dialogue. China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard," he added.