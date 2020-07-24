Chinese Who Took Refuge at San Francisco Consulate Now in US Custody: Official

A Chinese researcher who took refuge from US authorities at China's consulate in San Francisco is now in American custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday, a senior US Justice Department official said.

According to court filings in US District Court in San Francisco this week, Juan Tang, who worked at the University of California, Davis, falsely claimed on her visa application that she had not served in the Chinese military. She was charged with visa fraud on June 26.

The Justice Department official told reporters she was now in US custody.