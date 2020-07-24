WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chinese Who Took Refuge at San Francisco Consulate Now in US Custody: Official

Flags of US and China (Representative image)

Flags of US and China (Representative image)

According to court filings in US District Court in San Francisco this week, Juan Tang, who worked at the University of California, Davis, falsely claimed on her visa application that she had not served in the Chinese military.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 8:49 PM IST
Share this:

A Chinese researcher who took refuge from US authorities at China's consulate in San Francisco is now in American custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday, a senior US Justice Department official said.

According to court filings in US District Court in San Francisco this week, Juan Tang, who worked at the University of California, Davis, falsely claimed on her visa application that she had not served in the Chinese military. She was charged with visa fraud on June 26.

The Justice Department official told reporters she was now in US custody.

Next Story
Loading