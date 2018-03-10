English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Outliving Fortune Teller's Death Prediction, Chinese Woman Vandalises His Stall
Fortune-telling is a popular profession in China, with predictions usually based on people's names, time of birth, Chinese zodiac signs, facial features and palms.
Representative Image.
Beijing: An elderly woman in China on Saturday vandalised the stall of a fortune teller who wrongly predicted her death, according to a media report.
The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March last year that she would not live to see 2018.
The woman, identified only as Wang, then spent the year in fear and prepared for her death, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.
I was terrified when the fortune-teller told me I wouldn't be able to live till the end of last year. I worried every day, Wang was quoted as saying.
But she remained in good health, despite the fears.
When Wang ran into the fortune-teller in the park this week, she took her anger out on his stall.
A police officer intervened and asked the fortune-teller to apologise to Wang for causing stress.
Fortune-telling is a popular profession in China, with predictions usually based on people's names, time of birth, Chinese zodiac signs, facial features and palms.
Also Watch
The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March last year that she would not live to see 2018.
The woman, identified only as Wang, then spent the year in fear and prepared for her death, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.
I was terrified when the fortune-teller told me I wouldn't be able to live till the end of last year. I worried every day, Wang was quoted as saying.
But she remained in good health, despite the fears.
When Wang ran into the fortune-teller in the park this week, she took her anger out on his stall.
A police officer intervened and asked the fortune-teller to apologise to Wang for causing stress.
Fortune-telling is a popular profession in China, with predictions usually based on people's names, time of birth, Chinese zodiac signs, facial features and palms.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irani Cup: R Ashwin to Replace Injured Ravindra Jadeja
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Wife Summoned by Thane Cops in Call Record Scam
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit