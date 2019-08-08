Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chaos in Pak Parliament Session on J&K After Senator Gets into Fight with Minister

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who was presiding over the proceedings alongside National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday, had to intervene and order to expunge non-parliamentary words that were used by the two lawmakers.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
Chaos in Pak Parliament Session on J&K After Senator Gets into Fight with Minister
File photo of the Pakistan Parliament
Islamabad: Pakistan Parliament descended into chaos after Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry hurled abuses at each other, turning a joint session into a full-drawn brawl.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who was presiding over the proceedings alongside National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday, had to intervene and order to expunge non-parliamentary words that were used by the two lawmakers, The Express Tribune reported.

The Federal Minister got infuriated after being referred to as "dabbu" and hurled a volley of abuses at the PML-N leader. "Can someone switch him off... He'll take some time in learning how to respect others," remarked Khan.

Chaudhry, in response, tried to pounce on to the opponent, but, other lawmakers held him back and calmed the two parties down.

The session was called on Tuesday to discuss the Indian government's decision on Monday to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature.

It also split the state by hiving off Ladakh region and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature.

