Choco Tank Rescue: Two Fall Inside Chocolate-Filled Vat In Pennsylvania Factory

Firemen rescued two people after they fell into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday. It is unclear as to how both of them fell inside the chocolate tank.

Officials of the Lancaster County Wide Communications clarified that there was no risk of drowning as the is only waist deep. The assistant supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch while speaking to CNN said that one person was transported via helicopter to the hospital while the other was transported by ground.

The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

“Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank. They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out,” Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, was quoted as saying by news agency CNN. He also told CNN that no injuries have been reported.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson was quoted by CNN as saying: “We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site.”

(with inputs from CNN and Daily Voice)

