Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Christine Lagarde Resigns as IMF Chief, Cites More Clarity on European Central Bank Post

Lagarde said in a statement her resignation was effective September 12, opening the way for the International Monetary Fund to choose its next leader.

Reuters

Updated:July 16, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Christine Lagarde Resigns as IMF Chief, Cites More Clarity on European Central Bank Post
File photo of IMF chief Christine Lagarde.
Loading...

Washington: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde announced on Tuesday she had submitted her resignation from the global lender, saying she had more clarity about her nomination to be the next head of the European Central Bank.

Lagarde said in a statement her resignation was effective September 12, opening the way for the IMF to choose its next leader. "With greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund," she said in a statement.

She said her resignation would expedite the selection of her successor. Lagarde's resignation came two weeks after her nomination on July 2 for the ECB top job. She did not immediately resign from the IMF because of uncertainty over whether the new European Parliament would approve her and other new EU leadership positions, sources told Reuters.

Lagarde's nomination is subject to approval by a fractious European Parliament. If approved, she would take over as ECB president from Mario Draghi on October 31.

Lagarde's second five-year term as IMF managing director was not due to end until July 2021. Traditionally, the post has always been held by a European, while the head of the IMF's sister organisation, the World Bank, has always been an American.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram