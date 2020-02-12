Assembly
Elections
2020
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CIA Spied on Countries, Including India, Pak Through Secretly Owned Swiss Encryption Firm: Report

Representative image.

Representative image.

According to a report by The Washington Post and German public broadcaster ZDF, the Swiss company, Crypto AG, entered into a deal with CIA in 1951 and came under its ownership in the 1970s.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 12, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Share this:

Washington: The CIA read encrypted messages of several countries, including India, for decades through its secretly owned Switzerland-based company trusted by governments all over the world to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret, according to a leading American daily.

According to a report by The Washington Post and German public broadcaster ZDF published on Tuesday, the company, Crypto AG, entered into a deal with America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 1951 and came under its ownership in the 1970s.

The joint reporting project, which uncovered the secret operation from CIA classified documents, described how the US and its allies exploited other nations' gullibility for years, taking their money and stealing their secrets.

The company specialised in communications and information security and was founded in the 1940s as an independent firm.

The CIA and the National Security Agency (NSA) spied on allies and adversaries alike through Crypto AG specialising in making cryptography equipment, the report said.

For more than half a century, governments all over the world trusted the Swiss firm to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret, the Post said. The company had clients such as Iran, military juntas in Latin America, India, Pakistan and even the Vatican, it said.

There was no immediate official reaction from New Delhi. However, none of its customers ever knew that the Swiss firm was secretly owned by the CIA in a highly classified partnership with West German intelligence.

These spy agencies rigged the company's devices so they could easily break the codes that countries used to send encrypted messages, according to the report.

"It was the intelligence coup of the century. Foreign governments were paying good money to the US and West Germany for the privilege of having their most secret communications read by at least two (and possibly as many as five or six) foreign countries," the CIA report reads, according to the Post.

Share this:

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story