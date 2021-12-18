Cigarette Advertisement Inside 'Prasad' Wrapper in Pakistan's Gurudwara Triggers Row

A cigarette advertisement by the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC)’s parent body inside the wrapper of a prasad offered by Guduwara Darbar Sahib, Kartapur Sahib, has sparked a controversy. The ad on the “pinni prasad” wrapper, given by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is of ‘Gold Street International’ brand cigarettes and shows a picture of a gold-colored cigarette box, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

The “pinni prasad” wrapper has the photograph of Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, with ’Blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’, and the other bears an image of Gurdwara Jyoti Jyot Asthan, Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Kartarpur Sahib.

As per the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) Sikh Rehat Maryada (The Code of Sikh Conduct and Conventions), using tobacco is one among four tabooed practices in Sikhism. A senior Pakistani Sikh leader, told Times of India that the wrapper with cigarette advertisement was not taken down even after taking it up with the PSGPC and ETPB. “We also brought the matter to the knowledge of the newly-appointed chief executive officer, project management unit, Mohammed Latif, but to no avail,” he said.

Latif, in response to a query on the issue by TOI, said that the wrapper is from 2019 and there is no such wrapping available in any shops as of today, as per the Times of India report. TOI, however, learned from sources that the wrapping is still being distributed among devotees.

“This is inexcusable and can’t be taken lightly. PM Khan should take action and put the persons responsible for this abhorrent act, which has let the Sikh hearts severly hurt, behind bars,” Sirsa BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the former president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee was quoted by TOI as saying.

