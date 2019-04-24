English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cigarette Butt Behind Notre Dame Fire? Contractor Admits Workers Smoked at Cathedral, But Rejects Theory
French investigators have already interviewed the site workers and other witnesses and are now trying to find the origin of the fire at one of Europe's most visited monuments.
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: Workers renovating Notre-Dame flouted a ban on smoking at the monument, a contractor admitted on Wednesday, while denying any link with last week's devastating blaze that ripped through the cathedral.
"There were colleagues who from time to time broke the rules and we regret it," a spokesman for scaffolding company Le Bras Freres told AFP, before adding: "in no way could a cigarette butt be the cause of the fire at Notre-Dame".
Spokesman Marc Eskenazi said some workers "had admitted in front of the police that they did smoke from time to time," confirming a report in the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine.
The company Parishad a strict ban on smoking up the scaffolding, which was erected around the steeple as it underwent major renovation to restore its lead covering and joints.
Notre-Dame's now mostly-destroyed roof was made of wood, and included some of the original beams erected in the 12th century.
But given the height of the structure, and the time it took to come down from the building site, some workers ignored the rules, Eskenazi explained.
He dismissed the idea of a cigarette starting the fire, saying "anyone who has ever tried to light a fire at home knows that it is not by putting a cigarette butt on an oak log that anything happens."
French investigators have already interviewed the site workers and other witnesses and are now trying to find the origin of the fire at one of Europe's most visited monuments.
'No problem' in the Lift Motors
There has been media speculation that a short-circuit on one of the temporary lifts built into the scaffolding and used by workers might be responsible. The motors "posed no problem", Eskenazi said, adding: "In any case, they are far away from the steeple and it has been established that the fire started inside the building."
Climbers were brought in on Tuesday to unfurl tarpaulins over the gutted structure to protect it from rain which is expected in Paris in the coming days. French authorities are worried that the surviving part of the roof and the famed vaulted ceilings could suffer further damage, sparking a race to erect a temporary protective cover.
Images of the ancient cathedral going up in flames on the night of April 15 sparked shock and dismay across the globe and in France, where it is considered one of the nation's most beloved landmarks.
Tourists and French people have since flocked to the banks of the river Seine to observe the disfigured monument whose famed stained glass windows, towers, bells and most of its artworks and relics survived the blaze.
Firefighters and engineering experts have been working to erect scaffolding and other wooden supports to save the structure's stonework from collapse
"There were colleagues who from time to time broke the rules and we regret it," a spokesman for scaffolding company Le Bras Freres told AFP, before adding: "in no way could a cigarette butt be the cause of the fire at Notre-Dame".
Spokesman Marc Eskenazi said some workers "had admitted in front of the police that they did smoke from time to time," confirming a report in the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine.
The company Parishad a strict ban on smoking up the scaffolding, which was erected around the steeple as it underwent major renovation to restore its lead covering and joints.
Notre-Dame's now mostly-destroyed roof was made of wood, and included some of the original beams erected in the 12th century.
But given the height of the structure, and the time it took to come down from the building site, some workers ignored the rules, Eskenazi explained.
He dismissed the idea of a cigarette starting the fire, saying "anyone who has ever tried to light a fire at home knows that it is not by putting a cigarette butt on an oak log that anything happens."
French investigators have already interviewed the site workers and other witnesses and are now trying to find the origin of the fire at one of Europe's most visited monuments.
'No problem' in the Lift Motors
There has been media speculation that a short-circuit on one of the temporary lifts built into the scaffolding and used by workers might be responsible. The motors "posed no problem", Eskenazi said, adding: "In any case, they are far away from the steeple and it has been established that the fire started inside the building."
Climbers were brought in on Tuesday to unfurl tarpaulins over the gutted structure to protect it from rain which is expected in Paris in the coming days. French authorities are worried that the surviving part of the roof and the famed vaulted ceilings could suffer further damage, sparking a race to erect a temporary protective cover.
Images of the ancient cathedral going up in flames on the night of April 15 sparked shock and dismay across the globe and in France, where it is considered one of the nation's most beloved landmarks.
Tourists and French people have since flocked to the banks of the river Seine to observe the disfigured monument whose famed stained glass windows, towers, bells and most of its artworks and relics survived the blaze.
Firefighters and engineering experts have been working to erect scaffolding and other wooden supports to save the structure's stonework from collapse
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photo of Muslim Woman 'Posing' Against Anti-Islam Protests is Going Viral
- Barun Sobti Reveals Why He Moved to Bollywood: TV was Becoming Exhausting
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Prices Start at Rs 7,999
- 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Mangalsutra in New Plane Selfie
- David Warner Walking off Immediately After Dhoni Dislodges Bails Has Stumped Many
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results