Citing Conflicts, Donald Trump Will Not Hire Two Lawyers to Legal Team

"The president is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the president's special counsel legal team," Jay Sekulow said in a statement.

Reuters

Updated:March 25, 2018, 9:25 PM IST
Citing Conflicts, Donald Trump Will Not Hire Two Lawyers to Legal Team
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Image: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump will not hire two lawyers to his legal team handling the special counsel's Russia probe despite announcing their addition last week, Trump's personal lawyer said on Sunday.

"The president is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the president's special counsel legal team," Jay Sekulow said in a statement. "However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the president in other legal matters. The president looks forward to working with them. “

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
