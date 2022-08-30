Iraq’s two-decade experiment with democracy could soon come to an end as fighting among political factions threaten to take the West Asian nation towards a civil war.

In the latest episode of violence in Baghdad, supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed government buildings and clashed with rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework. There was an exchange of gunfire among both groups in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

At least 17 people were killed in the gunfire and close to 100 people reported getting wounded during the Monday clashes. The heavily fortified green zone, as reported by media outlets, turned to a besieged zone.

Why The Clashes?

The clashes were triggered by the resignation of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. His supporters were demanding new elections.

They responded by storming the government complex in Baghdad which was once former military leader Saddam Hussein’s palace.

The crisis was triggered almost a year ago when Sadr and his followers – the Sadrists – rejected a power-sharing agreement with other factions. Al-Sadr’s bloc were the winners of the elections that ended in October but Al-Sadr withdrew all of his MPs in June throwing Iraq in a political limbo.

The other demand that Sadr is making is that no politician who has been in power since the US invasion in 2003 should remain in office.

However, a caretaker government was formed and Mustafa Al-Kadhemi was appointed prime minister.

The clashes, according to experts who spoke to the Wall Street Journal and Arab News, were triggered because of Al-Sadr resignation but pointed out that the cleric was aware that such a scenario would develop.

They also said that Sadr’s resignation along with his lack of strategy meant his supporters could do what they wanted. “The more terrifying thought on this is that he is giving his followers the green light to do whatever they like,” Hamzeh Hadadm of the European Council on Foreign Relations was quoted as saying by Arab News.

Which Parties Clashed During Demonstrations?

The Sadrists or members of Mr. Sadr’s militia, the Peace Brigade clashed with government forces and the Coalition Framework.

The Coalition Framework is an alliance of rival Shia parties headed by former Iraq prime minister Nouri al-Maliki. The Coalition Framework wants to appoint a head of state before any news polls are held.

What Was Al-Sadr’s Reaction?

Muqtada Al-Sadr said he would hold a hunger strike until ‘sons from all sides’ stop engaging in violence.

What Are The Reactions From Iraqis?

People of Iraq said this infighting has nothing to do with the issues they are facing in their daily lives due to droughts, rising costs, unemployment, power cuts and an ailing economy.

Water shortages and crumbling infrastructure are their primary concerns.

(with inputs from Arab News and the Wall Street Journal)

