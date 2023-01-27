CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ukraine WarVivek RamaswamyRussian EconomyPak Afghan RouteJoe Biden G7 Meet
Home » News » World » Civilians, Police Protest Against Gang Violence in Haiti after Murder of 6 Cops
1-MIN READ

Civilians, Police Protest Against Gang Violence in Haiti after Murder of 6 Cops

AFP

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 06:51 IST

Port-au-Prince, Haiti

A police officer holds his gun while riding in the back of a motorcycle during a protest for the recent killings of police officers by armed gangs, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Image: Reuters)

A police officer holds his gun while riding in the back of a motorcycle during a protest for the recent killings of police officers by armed gangs, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Image: Reuters)

Haiti is gripped by gang violence and notorious gangs have taken control of most of the country

Civilian protesters and police marched through Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation.

Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers.

The protesters tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and ran onto the runway of Toussaint Louverture International Airport, disrupting air traffic. Schools were shut down for the day.

On Wednesday, two officers were killed by attackers before four others were dragged outside the police station and “executed," police commissioner Jean Bruce Myrtil told local radio.

Fourteen police officers have been killed by armed gangs since the beginning of the year, according to the National Union of Haitian Police Officers.

Haiti, the poorest nation in the Americas, has been gripped by a worsening political and economic crisis, triggered by the July 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise.

The UN recorded 1,359 kidnappings last year. More than 2,000 murders were recorded in 2022, up by a third from the year before.

According to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest report on Haiti, the police force remains “overstretched, understaffed and under-resourced."

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. haiti
  2. Port-au-Prince
first published:January 27, 2023, 06:50 IST
last updated:January 27, 2023, 06:51 IST
Read More