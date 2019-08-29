Climate Activists to Fly Drones at London Airport to Put Pressure on Govt to Reduce Greenhouse Gases

London: British climate-change activists said they would fly toy drones at London's Heathrow airport from September 13, a step that is likely to ground all flights, to put pressure on the government to take tougher steps to reduce greenhouse gases.

"From the 13th September, we will exploit a loophole in Heathrow airport's health and safety protocols and fly toy drones within its restricted zone," the "Heathrow Pause" group said.

"It is our understanding that the airport’s authorities will respond by grounding all flights," it said. "Drones will not be flown in flightpaths and there will be no risk of harm to anyone," the group said in a statement.

