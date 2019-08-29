Climate Activists to Fly Drones at London Airport to Put Pressure on Govt to Reduce Greenhouse Gases
From the 13th September, we will exploit a loophole in Heathrow airport's health and safety protocols and fly toy drones within its restricted zone, the Heathrow Pause group said.
File photo of London's Heathrow airport.
London: British climate-change activists said they would fly toy drones at London's Heathrow airport from September 13, a step that is likely to ground all flights, to put pressure on the government to take tougher steps to reduce greenhouse gases.
"From the 13th September, we will exploit a loophole in Heathrow airport's health and safety protocols and fly toy drones within its restricted zone," the "Heathrow Pause" group said.
"It is our understanding that the airport’s authorities will respond by grounding all flights," it said. "Drones will not be flown in flightpaths and there will be no risk of harm to anyone," the group said in a statement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ravi Shastri Visits Bob Marley Museum With Coaching Staff
- Wikipedia is Asking Indian Users to Contribute Money in Awkwardly Emotional Pitch
- Spider-Man May Return to Marvel As Disney and Sony Try to Reach New Agreement
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85