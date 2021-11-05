Climate Change Drives British Indians Back to Roots

Climate change is driving many British Indians back to their cultural roots, says a new report by The 1928 Institute based at Oxford.

About two in five cited spirituality within the Indian tradition as driving their climate change behaviour. “This was evident when respondents were asked to give examples of climate conscious behaviours that have been learned from their Indian culture or heritage,” the report says.

These respondents cited the principles of karma, dharma, and yoga “to emphasise the importance of not polluting the elements and nurturing the bond between ourselves and the earth,” the report says.

A considerable number of respondents cited how their Indian culture taught them to not be wasteful and be mindful of the amount of food and resources consumed. The survey also found a significant move towards vegetarianism.

The survey showed that the majority of respondents abstain from eating some kind of meat. In all 29 per cent said categorically they do not eat beef, 28 per cent followed a vegetarian diet and 24 per cent a “flexitarian" one, meaning abstaining from meat on certain days.

This was particularly so during festive periods. The report says festivals such as Diwali “provide a route for people to experience flexitarianism and reduce their overall meat consumption, thus enabling them to take on a more environmentally-sustainable diet.”

A majority of respondents spoke of the concept of reducing waste by recycling or reusing products, which some respondents say they would like to pass on to their future generations.

The survey found that as many as 97 per cent chose not to buy products that significantly contribute to climate change. Among these, one in four respondents said they “always" chose not to. Almost as many “to the best of their knowledge purchased vegetarian and/or eco-friendly products.”

Approximately three in five said they either “often" or “always" pay more for climate-conscious products when the alternative is cheaper but damaging. That has led to choices for an electric or hybrid car, and for buying local products.

Political

Two in five said they are “either extremely or very influenced to vote for a political party based on its climate change agenda. About 14 per cent said they were “extremely” likely to vote for a party depending on its climate change policy. The majority of respondents were currently inclined to support the Labour Party (30 per cent) closely followed by the Conservative Party (25 per cent).

The Green Party was the third favourite party with 18 per cent, followed by the Liberal Democrats at 11 per cent. One in ten were not inclined to support any political party.

The survey points out that the Labour and the Green Party appear to prioritise climate change. Both have pledged to implement legislation that would put the UK on track for a net-zero-carbon energy system within the 2030s.

Personal

An overwhelming majority of respondents recorded a direct impact of climate change in their personal lives, with only 6.1 per cent of responses unable to make an assessment.

Of those impacted, most responses (66 per cent) noted “an emotional effect including anxiety and/or sadness from watching the effects of climate change.”

As the UK reported the third-warmest year on record in 2020, “it is unsurprising that 44 per cent of those polled and impacted by Climate Change had experienced this impact physically due to extreme weather conditions such as flooding and heat waves,” the report says.

More than half of the respondents said they had been informed on the topic by subject matter experts such as Sir David Attenborough, while 52 per cent said they were informed through environmental organisations such as Greenpeace. “Our research also demonstrated the key role of familial and societal relationships in informing people about climate change, with 40 per cent of respondents highlighting discussions with family and friends as a key information source,” the report says.

The report says only 8 per cent of responses have been informed by their place of work. “This highlights the need for employers to take responsibility and provide more information on climate change and how to mitigate it.”

The highest percentage of the respondents (14 per cent) were aged 26-30 and the second highest age demographic was 36-40 (13 per cent). The younger prioritised tackling climate change more. The 1928 Institute acknowledges a “slight youth skew” in its survey.

The institute carried out the survey online using Typeform between September 18 and 30. In all, 604 British Indians took part, with participants being recruited via social media including Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and by large community organisations. “Our research techniques have been approved by the University of Oxford,” the survey notes.

