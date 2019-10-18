Climate Change Not on Agenda for Next G7 Summit at Trump Florida Resort: White House
Next year's G7 summit will take place in one of Donald Trump's Florida golf clubs, the president's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Thursday.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: Climate change will not be on the agenda of next year's G7 summit at US President Donald Trump's Florida golf club, the White House said on Thursday.
"Climate change will not be on the agenda," acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters.
The site chosen by the administration — among 12 different US venues — for the gathering next June is the Trump National Doral Golf Club, in Miami.
"We absolutely believe this is the best place to have it," acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told a press conference at the White House.
The next summit of G7 leaders is due to take place in the United States, and Trump had suggested at the most recent gathering, in Biarritz, France in August, that it could be hosted it at one of his golf clubs — drawing immediate criticism that he is profiteering from his presidency.
Asked if Trump was aware the choice of venue would inevitably raise accusations of impropriety, Mulvaney said he was — and decided to go ahead anyway.
"We're going to have it there, and there's going to be folks who will never get over the fact that it's a Trump property. We get that, but we're still going there," said Mulvaney
"The president knows exactly that he's going to get these questions and he's simply saying that's fine — I'm willing to take that," he added.
