Climate Change Running Faster Than Us; We are Not Winning This War Yet: UN Chief

Davos: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that climate change is running faster than us and we are not winning this war yet."We must win this war. The climate change won't destroy this planet, it is we that will destroy our ability to live on this planet," he said at the WEF 2020 here.He further said there is an urgent need to move towards green economy and the subsidies being paid with taxpayers' money should not go to fossil fuels.He also expressed concern that domestic political complications of many countries have not allowed them to do what was committed in the Paris Accord.He said G20 accounts for 80 per cent of global emissions and they are big emitters.