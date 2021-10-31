CHANGE LANGUAGE
Climate-friendly Travel Plans to COP Summit Hit by UK Train Chaos

Climate activists arrive at Glasgow Central Station ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

All tracks on the main rail route between London and Glasgow were blocked near the town of Milton Keynes.

Delegates, campaigners and journalists travelling by train to the Glasgow climate conference fell victim to a weather-related delay on Sunday – a fallen tree on a railway line. All tracks on the main rail route between London and Glasgow were blocked near the town of Milton Keynes due to the tree which fell into overhead electric power lines on Sunday as England was hit by stormy weather.

A Reuters reporter on a cancelled train service said several passengers had changed their travel plans and were booking flights to Glasgow where the United Nations COP26 climate conference kicks off on Sunday.

first published:October 31, 2021, 19:25 IST