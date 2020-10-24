Clinical Trial for Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Resumes in US

The clinical trial for the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Britain's University of Oxford has resumed in the United States, the drugmaker said Friday.

"The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today authorised the restart in the US, following the resumption of trials in other countries in recent weeks," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The US was the only country where the trial remained suspended following a participant's illness six weeks ago.