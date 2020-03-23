English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Clinical Trials Begin on 3,200 People in Europe for Possible Treatments Against Coronavirus

Representative image (AP)

People taking part in the study will have been hospitalised with COVID-19 infection and will be drawn from Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and the Netherlands.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Paris: A European clinical trial involving some 3,200 people has been launched to test four possible experimental treatments against the coronavirus.


The four treatments to be studied are remdesivir, lopinavir and ritonavir in combination, the latter being administered with or without interferon beta and hydroxychloroquine, French public health research body Inserm said in a statement on Sunday.


People taking part in the study will have been hospitalised with COVID-19 infection and are expected to be drawn from Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and the Netherlands, the statement said.

