Clinical Trials on Nasal Spray Covid-19 Vaccine Underway in China: Report

China is conducting clinical trials on an inhaled coronavirus vaccine that is being developed jointly by the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, affiliated to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and China’s CanSino Biologics. According to an article in Hindustan Times that quoted official media reports, this is second such vaccine that is being tested in the country.

After collecting the data, experts will study the safety and effectiveness of the inhaled vaccine, a modified version of an injectable adenovirus vector Covid-19 jab, which is already available in the market, Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was quoted as saying in the report.

A second nasal-spray vaccine against Covid-19 is being developed by Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy and is said to have the first two phases of trial in China. Researchers are reportedly applying for overseas phase-three trials to evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine.

Chinese companies have conducted clinical trials of vaccines in several countries, including Pakistan and the UAE.

Over 845.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across China, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here