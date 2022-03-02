Clinton Reminds Russia That ‘Insurgency’ Drove Them Out Of Afghanistan. It Also Led To Taliban's Birth

Former US first lady Hilary Clinton while speaking on a show in broadcast news agency MSNBC said that Soviet Russia was ousted from Afghanistan due to an armed insurgency.

"Remember, the Russians invaded Afghanistan back in 1980," Hillary Clinton says. "It didn't end well for the Russians…but the fact is, that a very motivated, and then funded, and armed insurgency basically drove the Russians out of Afghanistan." pic.twitter.com/iirtXI4vz4— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 1, 2022

Clinton was referring to the civil war in Afghanistan led by the US, Pakistan and China funded Islamist terrorist group Mujahideens. She said that ‘several nations’ sent advisors as well as arms to those who ‘were recruited’ to fight Russia.

Earlier in January, before the Russian president Vladimir Putin declared a special operation in Ukraine, the Biden administration warned the Russian government that if it attacked Ukraine it would face a bloody insurgency, according to a New York Times report.

The report also highlighted that defence secretary Lloyd Austin and US armed forces joint chiefs of staff General Mark A. Milley conveyed the message to their Russian counterparts.

“Russians invaded Afghanistan in 1980. A lot of countries supplied advisors and arms to those who were recruited to fight Russia. It did not end well for the Russians,” she said.

“There were some unintended consequences as we all know,” Hillary said.

It is unclear if the rise of al-Qaeda and the Taliban was the unintended consequence Hillary Clinton was referring to or not. The rise of these terrorist groups have contributed to unrest in the region and have led to deaths of many in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan due to terrorist attacks as well as the Afghan civil war.

The US intelligence agency Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) helped the Afghan revolt against Soviet Russia by funding and training some of the Mujahideen rebels, who later following the exit of the Russians seized control of Afghanistan after another civil war.

Terrorist group al-Qaeda’s chief Osama Bin Laden also rose to power during the 80s shortly before the Russians left Afghanistan and was responsible for thousands of deaths in Gilgit, Afghanistan and the United States as well for the 9/11 bombings.

“A very motivated, and then funded, and armed insurgency basically drove the Russians out of Afghanistan,” Hillary added.

The Taliban wrested control of Afghanistan in 2001 and then president George W. Bush then led the US to another war which lasted for almost two decades. Despite keeping them at bay, the Taliban overthrew the democratically-elected Afghanistan government in 2021 and took over the reins of governance. The nation is currently enduring a humanitarian crisis.

Several reports suggest that the Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligences (ISI) was also roped in by the US to fight the Soviet Russian army during the Soviet Afghan war.

