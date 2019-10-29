Closed, Confrontational Border Could Become Hotbed of Terrorism and War: China
History and practice have proved a closed, backward and confrontational border is often a hotbed of humanitarian crises, terrorism, transnational crimes and even war, said China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui.
File image of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui.
Beijing: China on Tuesday said that a closed and confrontational border could become a "hotbed of terrorism" and even "war" as it held its first international conference on boundary cooperation with neighbouring countries, including India, here.
China has invited representatives of 14 countries, including most of its neighbours and other Asian nations to discuss boundary cooperation for its first such meeting, official media here reported.
Speaking at the meeting, Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said China is working with India and Bhutan, the two neighbouring countries, which have yet to draw fixed borderlines with it. All countries are making active moves, including maintaining peace and development in border areas, state-run Global Times quoted him as saying.
"History and practice have proved that a closed, backward and confrontational border is often a hotbed of humanitarian crises, terrorism, transnational crimes and even war," Luo, who was China's former Ambassador to India, said.
"To build a border of peace, friendship and cooperation is not only the objective need of development of all countries, but also the common aspiration of all countries in the region," state run Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.
Luo said China has the longest border spanning 22,000 kms and shares borders with 14 countries. China has settled the boundary line with 12 neighbouring countries by peaceful negotiations under the basis of mutual respect and equal consultation, he said.
India and Bhutan are the two countries China is yet to finalise the border agreements. India and China have 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) between them. The two countries have held 21 rounds of Special Representatives talks so far to resolve the boundary dispute.
China has also signed agreements with 10 neighbours on boundary management, establishing legal systems on border cooperation, conducting annual joint patrols and jointly fighting terrorism and cross-border crimes, Luo said.
He said China has sought boundary management and cooperation with neighbouring countries and signed border ports management with 11 countries.
China has officially opened 74 border ports and set 17 nation-level economic cooperation zones in border areas, the Global Times report quoted a statement from the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying.
