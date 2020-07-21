WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to settle at $40.81 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 14 cents to $43.28 a barrel.

Share this:

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to settle at $40.81 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 14 cents to $43.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was little changed at $1.23 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $7.40 to $1,817.40 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 43 cents to $20.19 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.92 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.31 Japanese yen from 106.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.1441 from $1.1436.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: July 21, 2020, 1:17 AM IST
Next Story
Loading