WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

chmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 16 cents to settle at $40.59 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 23 cents to $43.14 a barrel.

Share this:

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 16 cents to settle at $40.59 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 23 cents to $43.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $9.70 to $1,810 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 19 cents to $19.76 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $2.90 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.96 Japanese yen from 107.38 yen. The euro rose to $1.1436 from $1.1379.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: July 18, 2020, 12:59 AM IST
Next Story
Loading