WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 83 cents to settle at $41.07 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 98 cents to $43.31 a barrel.

Share this:

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 83 cents to settle at $41.07 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 98 cents to $43.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.25 a gallon. August natural gas rose 10 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $24.90 to $1,890 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 16 cents to $22.99 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.94 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.74 Japanese yen from 107.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.1609 from $1.1569.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: July 24, 2020, 1:21 AM IST
Next Story
Loading