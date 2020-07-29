Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 1:44 AM IST
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 56 cents to settle at $41.04 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 19 cents to $43.22 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas rose 7 cents to $1.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $13.60 to $1,944.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 20 cents to $24.30 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.92 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.11 Japanese yen from 105.39 yen. The euro fell to $1.1724 from $1.1750.
