News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

'Clouds' By Teen Who Died Of Cancer Hits' No. 1 On ITunes

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singersongwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart with his inspirational tune Clouds.

MINNEAPOLIS: Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart with his inspirational tune Clouds.

The Star Tribune reports that Clouds by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber on Sunday, two days after the Hollywood movie of the same name based on Sobiechs life premiered on Disney+.

The ranking is based on downloads of the song. The profits which will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiechs namesake foundation.

The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager’s death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.

By that point, the YouTube video that led to the songs ascent had been viewed 4 million times. It’s up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboards Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart.

The movie is an adaptation of the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Zachs mother, Laura Sobiech.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 19, 2020, 17:30 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...