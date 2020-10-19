'Clouds' By Teen Who Died Of Cancer Hits' No. 1 On ITunes
Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singersongwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart with his inspirational tune Clouds.
MINNEAPOLIS: Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart with his inspirational tune Clouds.
The Star Tribune reports that Clouds by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber on Sunday, two days after the Hollywood movie of the same name based on Sobiechs life premiered on Disney+.
The ranking is based on downloads of the song. The profits which will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiechs namesake foundation.
The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager’s death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.
By that point, the YouTube video that led to the songs ascent had been viewed 4 million times. It’s up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboards Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart.
The movie is an adaptation of the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Zachs mother, Laura Sobiech.
