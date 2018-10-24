CNN Office in New York Evacuated Over Suspicious Package Similar to Those Sent to Obama, Hillary

US news network CNN announced on its screens on Wednesday that it had evacuated its New York bureau over a suspicious package similar to those addressed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.New York police confirmed to AFP that its officers had been called to the Time Warner Center, where the CNN bureau in the US financial capital is located, to investigate reports of a suspicious package.CNN reporters broadcasted from the street outside their bureau in a bustling part of Midtown near Central Park, saying they heard the fire alarm and the lights went off, before they walked down the stairs. Police were not immediately able to confirm the contents of the package.CNN has distinguished itself in the last two years for its aggressive coverage of the administration of US President Donald Trump and robust criticism of the Republican, who replaced Obama and defeated Clinton in the 2016 election.