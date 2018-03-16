Co-Pilot Sues Alaska Airlines, Says Flight Captain Drugged and Raped Her

An Alaska Airlines pilot is suing the company under Washington state's anti-discrimination law, claiming its response was inadequate after she says she was drugged and raped by a colleague during Minneapolis stopover last June.The Seattle Times reports Betty Pina (PIN'-ya) filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in King County Superior Court.Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline continues investigating and takes the allegations seriously.Pina alleges that she was serving as a co-pilot and blacked out after the captain gave her wine at a hotel lounge.She says she later woke up naked from the waist down in a room with him.The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sex crimes but Pina has spoken publicly about her case.