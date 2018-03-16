GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Co-Pilot Sues Alaska Airlines, Says Flight Captain Drugged and Raped Her

Co-pilot said she was drugged and raped by a colleague during Minneapolis stopover last June.

Associated Press

Updated:March 16, 2018, 8:17 AM IST
Representative Image of a Alaska Airline flight. (Image: Reuters)
Seattle: An Alaska Airlines pilot is suing the company under Washington state's anti-discrimination law, claiming its response was inadequate after she says she was drugged and raped by a colleague during Minneapolis stopover last June.

The Seattle Times reports Betty Pina (PIN'-ya) filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in King County Superior Court.

Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline continues investigating and takes the allegations seriously.

Pina alleges that she was serving as a co-pilot and blacked out after the captain gave her wine at a hotel lounge.

She says she later woke up naked from the waist down in a room with him.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sex crimes but Pina has spoken publicly about her case.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
