English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Co-Pilot Sues Alaska Airlines, Says Flight Captain Drugged and Raped Her
Co-pilot said she was drugged and raped by a colleague during Minneapolis stopover last June.
Representative Image of a Alaska Airline flight. (Image: Reuters)
Seattle: An Alaska Airlines pilot is suing the company under Washington state's anti-discrimination law, claiming its response was inadequate after she says she was drugged and raped by a colleague during Minneapolis stopover last June.
The Seattle Times reports Betty Pina (PIN'-ya) filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in King County Superior Court.
Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline continues investigating and takes the allegations seriously.
Pina alleges that she was serving as a co-pilot and blacked out after the captain gave her wine at a hotel lounge.
She says she later woke up naked from the waist down in a room with him.
The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sex crimes but Pina has spoken publicly about her case.
Also Watch
The Seattle Times reports Betty Pina (PIN'-ya) filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in King County Superior Court.
Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline continues investigating and takes the allegations seriously.
Pina alleges that she was serving as a co-pilot and blacked out after the captain gave her wine at a hotel lounge.
She says she later woke up naked from the waist down in a room with him.
The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sex crimes but Pina has spoken publicly about her case.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Big Achievement for All of Us: Kartik Aaryan On Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety Success