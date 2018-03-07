Coca-Cola to Introduce Alcoholic Drink for First Time in 125 Years

For the first time in its 125-year history, Coca-Cola has decided to try its hands at making an alcoholic drink. The big shift in the company’s century-old tradition would be in its bid to cash in on Japan’s latest growing taste for Chu-Hi, an alcopop-style product, reported the BBC.According to the report, the experimental product would have 3-8% alcohol content.The BBC reported, a senior Coke executive in Japan said the move was a "modest experiment for a specific slice of our market".The company’s executives added that the product is still at an experimental stage but would be an example of the US giant’s efforts at exploring new horizons beyond its core areas.