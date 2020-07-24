WORLD

1-MIN READ

'Cold War Mentality': China Says Pompeo's Speech Filled with Ideological Bias

New spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, told a daily news conference in Beijing that China urged the United States to discard the "cold war mentality".

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday a speech by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on China disregarded reality and was filled with ideological bias.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Pompeo said Washington and its allies must use "more creative and assertive ways" to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the "mission of our time".

