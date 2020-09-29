Colombia: 94 Haitian Migrants Rescued At Sea

BOGOTA, Colombia: The Colombian Navy says 94 Haitian migrants who got stuck at sea while trying to make their way to Central America have been rescued.

Authorities said Tuesday a fishing boat discovered the ship named Jhosua drifting off Colombias Caribbean coast after its motors failed.

The migrants including 61 adults and 33 children were brought safely to shore.

According to officials, they were attempting to reach Panama, which serves as a transit point for virtually every migrant heading from South America to the United States by land.

The nation closed its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, halting the journey of nearly 2,000 migrants largely from Haiti. For months they have been stuck in camps in the jungle along the nations northern and southern borders.

