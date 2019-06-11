English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Colombo's Shangri-La Hotel Attacked in Deadly Easter Attacks Set to Reopen
The property was one of the three hotels hit by the suicide attacks on April 21. While the other two hotels had reopened in recent weeks, most of the sections of the Shangri-La remained closed.
File photo of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in north of Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Loading...
Colombo: Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo has said that it will reopen on Wednesday, seven weeks after the five-star property was attacked by a suicide bomber on Easter Sunday. The Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo was one of three hotels hit by the suicide attacks on April 21. While the other two hotels reopened in recent weeks, most of the sections of the Shangri-La Hotel remained closed.
"From Wednesday 12 June 6pm onwards, popular dining establishments including Sapphyr Lounge, Capital Bar & Grill and Kaema Sutra will reopen for service. Guests will be able to enjoy room stays and Chi, the Spa from Saturday 15 June onwards," Shangri-La, Colombo spokesperson told PTI.
At least five Indians were among the deceased at the hotel.
"In memory of, and to honour, those that lost their lives on that day, the Shangri-La Group will be making an initial contribution to the Dialog Foundation this will help provide medical assistance, counselling, scholarships and vocational training for hundreds of families in Sri Lanka who were impacted," the hotel said in a statement.
On April 21, nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists. The Easter Sunday attack killed 258 people and injured 500 others.
The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings.
"From Wednesday 12 June 6pm onwards, popular dining establishments including Sapphyr Lounge, Capital Bar & Grill and Kaema Sutra will reopen for service. Guests will be able to enjoy room stays and Chi, the Spa from Saturday 15 June onwards," Shangri-La, Colombo spokesperson told PTI.
At least five Indians were among the deceased at the hotel.
"In memory of, and to honour, those that lost their lives on that day, the Shangri-La Group will be making an initial contribution to the Dialog Foundation this will help provide medical assistance, counselling, scholarships and vocational training for hundreds of families in Sri Lanka who were impacted," the hotel said in a statement.
On April 21, nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists. The Easter Sunday attack killed 258 people and injured 500 others.
The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth Takes Hindi Dialogue Lessons from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Says 'Boht Hard, Boht Hard'
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results