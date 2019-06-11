Colombo's Shangri-La Hotel Attacked in Deadly Easter Attacks Set to Reopen

: Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo has said that it will reopen on Wednesday, seven weeks after the five-star property was attacked by a suicide bomber on Easter Sunday. The Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo was one of three hotels hit by the suicide attacks on April 21. While the other two hotels reopened in recent weeks, most of the sections of the Shangri-La Hotel remained closed."From Wednesday 12 June 6pm onwards, popular dining establishments including Sapphyr Lounge, Capital Bar & Grill and Kaema Sutra will reopen for service. Guests will be able to enjoy room stays and Chi, the Spa from Saturday 15 June onwards," Shangri-La, Colombo spokesperson told PTI.At least five Indians were among the deceased at the hotel."In memory of, and to honour, those that lost their lives on that day, the Shangri-La Group will be making an initial contribution to the Dialog Foundation this will help provide medical assistance, counselling, scholarships and vocational training for hundreds of families in Sri Lanka who were impacted," the hotel said in a statement.On April 21, nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists. The Easter Sunday attack killed 258 people and injured 500 others.The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings.​