English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Colorado Man Held on Suspicion of Killing Wife, Two Children
The body of a woman, believed to be the spouse of Christopher Watts, 33, of Frederick, Colorado, was discovered on a property owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp, police said.
Chrisopher Watts, 33, arrested on suspicion of murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters, in Frederick, Colorado, U.S., is shown in this handout photo provided August 16, 2018 (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Denver: A Colorado man, who earlier this week pleaded for the safe return of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters after they went missing, has been arrested on suspicion of killing them, police said on Thursday.
The body of a woman, believed to be the spouse of Christopher Watts, 33, of Frederick, Colorado, was discovered on a property owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp, police said.
Watts worked at the property, according to media reports.
The search for the bodies of the couple's two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, turned up human remains that were believed to belong to the two children, Frederick police said on Twitter on Thursday.
Their bodies were found in the same area as their mother, Shanann Watts, 34.
Christopher Watts was taken into custody late on Wednesday for the suspected murder of his wife and two daughters.
"This is absolutely the worst possible outcome that any of us could imagine," John Camper, director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, told a news briefing about the incident in Frederick, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Denver.
Officials also declined to comment on media reports that Watts had confessed to the killings.
Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told reporters his office had until Monday to file formal charges against Watts.
Watts made a brief appearance in court and was ordered held without bail until at least his next court appearance next week, Weld County assistant district attorney Robert Miller said by phone.
Watts, dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit and in shackles, did not speak to reporters.
Prosecutors said in court they believed Watts' wife and two daughters were killed at their home, TV station Denver 7 reported from the courthouse.
Watts said in an interview with Denver 7 on Tuesday he was torn up inside about his family going missing and pleaded for their return.
"I just want them to come back," Watts told the broadcaster. "My kids are my life. Those smiles light up my life. I want everybody to just come home."
Also Watch
The body of a woman, believed to be the spouse of Christopher Watts, 33, of Frederick, Colorado, was discovered on a property owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp, police said.
Watts worked at the property, according to media reports.
The search for the bodies of the couple's two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, turned up human remains that were believed to belong to the two children, Frederick police said on Twitter on Thursday.
Their bodies were found in the same area as their mother, Shanann Watts, 34.
Christopher Watts was taken into custody late on Wednesday for the suspected murder of his wife and two daughters.
"This is absolutely the worst possible outcome that any of us could imagine," John Camper, director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, told a news briefing about the incident in Frederick, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Denver.
Officials also declined to comment on media reports that Watts had confessed to the killings.
Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told reporters his office had until Monday to file formal charges against Watts.
Watts made a brief appearance in court and was ordered held without bail until at least his next court appearance next week, Weld County assistant district attorney Robert Miller said by phone.
Watts, dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit and in shackles, did not speak to reporters.
Prosecutors said in court they believed Watts' wife and two daughters were killed at their home, TV station Denver 7 reported from the courthouse.
Watts said in an interview with Denver 7 on Tuesday he was torn up inside about his family going missing and pleaded for their return.
"I just want them to come back," Watts told the broadcaster. "My kids are my life. Those smiles light up my life. I want everybody to just come home."
Also Watch
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Song Gold Tamba has Shahid Kapoor, Shradha Kapoor Rhyming for the Sake of it
- The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...