Columbian Man Gets 60 Years in Jail for Filming Sexual Abuse of 276 Children

Juan Carloz Sanchez picked up his victims in shopping centers in the Caribbean coastal town of Barranquilla, offering them money to accompany him to places where he attacked them, sharing the footage on the internet.

Updated:February 14, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Bogota, Columbia: A man who sexually assaulted 276 young children and teenagers in Colombia and sold videos of his attacks to pedophiles was jailed on Wednesday for 60 years.

Sanchez, who is in his late 30s and goes by the nom de guerre "Fierce Wolf," was being held in the maximum security La Picota jail in Bogota, after admitting sexually abusing minors and making child pornography.
"The judge sentenced Juan Carloz Sanchez to 60 years," a prosecutor said, noting that this was the maximum possible term for abuse of minors in Colombia.

He was arrested last November across the border in Venezuela. Colombian authorities had issued the warrant after being tipped off by Mexican police that they had detained a customer sent hundreds of videos by Sanchez.

Colombian police said there could be more victims in Venezuela who have not yet been identified.

