English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Columbian Man Gets 60 Years in Jail for Filming Sexual Abuse of 276 Children
Juan Carloz Sanchez picked up his victims in shopping centers in the Caribbean coastal town of Barranquilla, offering them money to accompany him to places where he attacked them, sharing the footage on the internet.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Bogota, Columbia: A man who sexually assaulted 276 young children and teenagers in Colombia and sold videos of his attacks to pedophiles was jailed on Wednesday for 60 years.
Juan Carloz Sanchez picked up his victims in shopping centers in the Caribbean coastal town of Barranquilla, offering them money to accompany him to places where he attacked them, sharing the footage on the internet.
Sanchez, who is in his late 30s and goes by the nom de guerre "Fierce Wolf," was being held in the maximum security La Picota jail in Bogota, after admitting sexually abusing minors and making child pornography.
"The judge sentenced Juan Carloz Sanchez to 60 years," a prosecutor said, noting that this was the maximum possible term for abuse of minors in Colombia.
He was arrested last November across the border in Venezuela. Colombian authorities had issued the warrant after being tipped off by Mexican police that they had detained a customer sent hundreds of videos by Sanchez.
Colombian police said there could be more victims in Venezuela who have not yet been identified.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Juan Carloz Sanchez picked up his victims in shopping centers in the Caribbean coastal town of Barranquilla, offering them money to accompany him to places where he attacked them, sharing the footage on the internet.
Sanchez, who is in his late 30s and goes by the nom de guerre "Fierce Wolf," was being held in the maximum security La Picota jail in Bogota, after admitting sexually abusing minors and making child pornography.
"The judge sentenced Juan Carloz Sanchez to 60 years," a prosecutor said, noting that this was the maximum possible term for abuse of minors in Colombia.
He was arrested last November across the border in Venezuela. Colombian authorities had issued the warrant after being tipped off by Mexican police that they had detained a customer sent hundreds of videos by Sanchez.
Colombian police said there could be more victims in Venezuela who have not yet been identified.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Isn’t It Romantic Movie Review: Prisoner of the Stereotypes It Makes Fun Of
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results