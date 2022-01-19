Pakistan politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared a picture of her father Nawaz Sharif on Twitter further triggering speculations that he might return to the nation. Nawaz Sharif convicted in the corruption cases related to Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia Steel Mills is currently in London and has been living there since 2019.

I’m like a comeback kid …. You can’t keep me down for long ….. pic.twitter.com/KFPqI3dZAf— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 18, 2022

Maryam, who is the vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML(N)), earlier this week also tweeted several images where supportive messages for the former Pakistan prime minister were seen.

People familiar with the developments have told CNN-News18 that the Pakistan army - which is influential in designing the nation’s foreign as well as domestic policy - is seeking to oust current prime minister Imran Khan. The current prime minister, according to CNN-News18, has fallen out of favour with the Pakistan army and also lost popularity among the people for rising corruption as well as rise of hardliners like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

People familiar with the development also told CNN-News18 that Imran Khan has been presented with two options - resign on his own before November 20, or the Pakistan opposition parties bring an in-house change in the Pakistan parliament. Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also is on its way towards losing two of its allies - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q). It was also told to CNN-News18 that Parvez Khattak from PTI and Shahbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) are frontrunners for the post of the Pakistan prime minister.

“I’m like a comeback kid …. You can’t keep me down for long,” Maryam tweeted with an image of her father. Earlier on Monday, Maryam tweeted photos of two rickshaws with Nawaz Sharif’s poster with a quote which loosely translated from the Saraiki language read - “Come back oh beloved. You are needed” and another which read - “Nawaz Sharif, we want the old Pakistan back.”

پچھاں مُڑ وے ڈھولا تیری لوڑ پے گئی 😍 pic.twitter.com/jxivDUoFBU— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 16, 2022

Nawaz Sharif is supposed to serve multiple prison sentences for his role in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case (7 years) and for owning assets beyond his known sources of income (10 years) and for not extending cooperation in investigations against him (1 year).

