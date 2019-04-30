English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congo Records 26 Ebola Deaths in A Single Day, Highest Daily Toll In 9 Months
The current outbreak is the second deadliest on record, after the epidemic that struck West Africa in 2014-2016 and killed more than 11,300 people.
A Congolese health worker checks the temperature of a child before the launch of vaccination campaign against the deadly Ebola virus near Mangina village, near the town of Beni, in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo,(Image: Reuters)
Butembo: Twenty-six people died of Ebola in a single day in the Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, the highest daily toll since its outbreak nearly nine months ago, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The current outbreak is the second deadliest on record, after the epidemic that struck West Africa in 2014-2016 and killed more than 11,300 people.
The health ministry said it had counted 957 deaths in the country, of which 891 were confirmed cases and 66 suspected ones.
"There were 26 deaths from confirmed cases on Sunday, April 28, in the northeastern North Kivu province,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said of the total deaths of 957, 33 were health workers who had succumbed to the disease.
The DR Congo declared a tenth outbreak of Ebola in 40 years last August in North Kivu before the virus spread into the neighbouring Ituri region.
The epicentre was first located in the rural area of Mangina, but then switched to the town of Beni.
Local organisations say the number of Ebola deaths is rising.
Adding to the logistical hitches are a string of assaults on teams fighting the disease.
A Cameroonian doctor working for the World Health Organization (WHO), Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, was shot dead on April 19.
"We will not be intimidated... we will finish our work," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a visit to Nord-Kivu on Monday.
"Your security is our priority. We will do everything to protect you," he added.
