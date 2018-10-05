GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congo's Dr Mukwege and Yazidi Activist Murad Win Nobel Prize for Their Fight Against Sexual Violence

Both have come to represent the struggle against a global scourge which goes well beyond any single conflict, as the ever-expanding #MeToo movement has shown.

Associated Press

Updated:October 5, 2018, 3:14 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their work in fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world.

The pair won the award for their "efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war," Nobel committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said in unveiling the winners in Oslo.

Both have come to represent the struggle against a global scourge which goes well beyond any single conflict, as the ever-expanding #MeToo movement has shown.
