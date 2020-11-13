Congressman Ro Khanna Among Potential Contenders to Fill Senate Seat Being Vacated by Kamala Harris

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, who was recently elected for a third consecutive term from the congressional district representing Silicon Valley, is being considered as a potential contender to fill the US Senate seat from California that will fall vacant in January after Kamala Harris is sworn in as the country's vice president.

Daughter of an Indian-American mother and African-American father, Harris was elected a US Senator from California in 2016. The seat will become vacant after she is sworn in as the vice president in January.

Under California law, the vacancy would be filled up by Governor Gavin Newsom for the remaining two-year term of the Senate seat. State media is reporting various names, including that of Khanna, that are being considered by Newsom to fill up the vacancy.

Among the potential contenders are California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, whose election to Senate will make him the first Latino senator from the State; Congresswoman Karen Bass, who was on vice presidential short-list for President-elect Joe Biden; Congresswoman Barbara Lee; Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia; State Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego; Treasurer Fiona Ma; and State Controller Betty Yee.

"I am honoured that my name is in the mix. But I also represent a very powerful constituency….Silicon Valley. So, we'll see where things go. I am open to whatever opportunity…where I can be most effective, Khanna told.

