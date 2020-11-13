Connecticut Hospital Steam Pipe Blast Kills Two - Fire Captain

An explosion caused by a steam pipe failure at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Haven, Connecticut, killed two people on Friday, a fire captain said.

“There was a failure in a steam pipe and two individuals were killed,” Mike Buonasora, captain at the West Haven Fire Department, told Reuters, adding that he could not provide further details with an investigation under way.

One person was missing after the blast, according to Max Reiss, a spokesman for Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

The state police and other officials plan to hold a briefing on the explosion at 2 p.m. EST.

The blast occurred in one building of the medical complex, which is a few minutes’ drive southwest of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor