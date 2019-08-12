Conservative Alejandro Giammattei Elected Guatemala President: Report
With the results being updated in real time on the court's website, the institution's president Julio Solorzano declared the result 'already irreversible.'
Alejandro Giammattei, presidential candidate for the "Vamos" political party, speaks after winning the presidential election, at his campaign headquarters in Guatemala City, Guatemala. (Iamge: Reuters)
Guatemala City, Guatemala: Conservative Alejandro Giammattei was elected as Guatemala's president on Sunday, defeating former first lady Sandra Torres in a run-off, the electoral court confirmed.
With the results being updated in real time on the court's website, the institution's president Julio Solorzano declared the result "already irreversible."
Giammattei's lead was more than 550,000 with only a few thousand votes left to count.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Reveals He Suffers From Slipped Disc After Fighting the Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
- Trailers This Week: Kangana Ranaut, Prabhas Take on the Bad Guys in Dhaakad and Saaho
- India Spike Pakistan Out of Asian U-23 Volleyball Championship to Reach Maiden Final
- Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video
- Monopoly Money: Irish Teenagers Arrested For Trying to Pay for Drinks with Fake Currency