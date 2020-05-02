WORLD

1-MIN READ

Considering China's Actions Over Covid-19 is for Later, UK Minister Says

A woman holding an umbrella rides a shared bicycle past an image of the Chinese flag after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters)

United Kingdom housing minister said investigation will be done on China's actions regarding coronavirus will be asked after the crisis is over.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Considering China's actions regarding the novel coronavirus crisis is something that the United Kingdom will look at later but the focus right now is dealing with the immediate impact of the outbreak, a British minister said on Saturday.

Asked by a reporter about the possibility of investigating China and even claiming reparations from the People's Republic, housing minister Robert Jenrick said: "There will come a time when we will want to analyse the origins of the virus in detail and consider the actions of other countries but that's not now."

