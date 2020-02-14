English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Constant Background Commentary': US Attorney General Says Trump Tweets Make it Impossible to Do Job

US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr depart after announcing the Trump administration's effort to gain citizenship data during the 2020 census at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr depart after announcing the Trump administration's effort to gain citizenship data during the 2020 census at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

Trump has denied that his tweets attacking the original stiff sentence of 87 to 108 months recommended for Stone — and in support of Barr after it was reduced by more than half — amounted to political interference.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 14, 2020, 7:32 AM IST
Share this:

Washington: US Attorney General Bill Barr has accused Donald Trump of hampering the work of the Justice Department, saying the president's tweets were making his job "impossible".


"I have a problem with some of the tweets," Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."


"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," he said.


Barr is due to testify to Congress next month amid allegations that he decided — allegedly under pressure from Trump — to overrule his own prosecutors and seek a lighter prison sentence for Republican political consultant Roger Stone.


Four Justice Department prosecutors resigned from the case this week in apparent protest against political interference from the president.


Trump has denied that his tweets attacking the original stiff sentence of 87 to 108 months recommended for Stone — and in support of Barr after it was reduced by more than half — amounted to political interference. When asked whether he had spoken with Trump about recommendations in the Stone case, Barr replied: "Never".


"I'm happy to say that in fact the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case."


Asked whether he was prepared for repercussions for speaking out against Trump, Barr replied: "Of course." "I'm not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody," he said, "whether it's Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president, I'm going to do what I think is right".

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story