Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Contacts Being Made at 'Various Levels' with India, Pakistan Over Kashmir Issue: UN

UN chief's spokesperson Dujarric confirmed that the UN has received a letter from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who wrote to the world body on the Kashmir issue.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Contacts Being Made at 'Various Levels' with India, Pakistan Over Kashmir Issue: UN
File image of UN Flag. Representative image.(Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...

United Nations: The UN and its leadership is in contact with India and Pakistan at "various levels", with Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterating his appeal to all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint amidst tensions over Kashmir, the UN chief's spokesperson has said.

The spokesperson was responding to a question as to why Secretary General Antonio Guterres is reluctant to take on the issue of India and Pakistan.

"Look, there is no reluctance on the part of the Secretary General. We are very well aware and following the situation with a lot of concern. Contacts are being had at various levels, and we urge all of the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint," Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing here on Wednesday.

When asked again why wouldn't Guterres engage with the leaders of India and Pakistan, Dujarric said, "I understand. I'll refer you to my the last answer I just gave you.

In response to another question, Dujarric confirmed that the UN has received a letter from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who wrote to the world body on the Kashmir issue.

"It was received. It will be circulated as a document of the Security Council, as requested, and we're obviously studying very closely the content of the letter."

Dujarric again declined to comment on claims that India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

"I'm not going to comment any further at this point on the situation, Dujarric said.

Responding to questions on the situation in Kashmir, Monica Grayley, spokeswoman for President of the UN General Assembly (PGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa, said the PGA is currently travelling and is following the situation "as she can" on her trip. "She is looking forward to be briefed by the Secretary General when she returns to New York.

On Tuesday, Dujarric had declined to comment on questions at the daily press briefing that India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status is in violation of Security Council resolutions, reiterating only that the UN chief is following the developments in the region with concern.

"I think we've expressed our we said very clearly that we are following the developments in the region with concern. We the Secretary General's position at this point is to urge all parties to exercise restraint," Dujarric had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram