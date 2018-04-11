English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Contrite Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook in 'Arms Race' with Russia
Under mounting pressure over the hijacking of its user data by a British political consultant, Zuckerberg reiterated his apology for the historic breach, before being grilled over how Facebook collects and protects people's personal information.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the US Congress to testify on the Cambridge-Analytica scandal.
Washington: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg accepted personal responsibility Tuesday for the leak of data on tens of millions of its users, while warning of an "arms race" against Russian disinformation during a high stakes face-to-face with US lawmakers.
In his first formal congressional appearance, the Facebook founder and chief executive sought to quell the storm over privacy and security lapses at the social media giant that have angered lawmakers and the network's two billion users.
Under mounting pressure over the hijacking of its user data by a British political consultant, Zuckerberg reiterated his apology for the historic breach, before being grilled over how Facebook collects and protects people's personal information.
"It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," Zuckerberg said the improper sharing of 87 million people's information by Cambridge Analytica, a firm working for Donald Trump in 2016. "I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."
He added that Facebook fell short in protecting the platform, noting, "That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy."
The 33-year-old CEO spoke of a constant struggle to guard against Russian manipulation of the Facebook platform to influence elections in the US and elsewhere.
"There are people in Russia whose job it is to try to exploit our systems and other internet systems and other systems as well," he said.
"So this is an arms race. They're going to keep getting better and we need to invest in getting better at this too."
Zuckerberg has previously acknowledged the social network failed to do enough to prevent the spread of disinformation during the last US presidential race.
"After the 2016 election, our top priority was protecting the integrity of other elections around the world," he said.
Open to Regulation
Zuckerberg said he was open to regulation, but cautioned against complex rules that might impact emerging social media firms.
"I am not the type of person who thinks all regulation is bad," he told Senator Dan Sullivan.
"I think the internet is becoming increasingly important in people's lives and I think we need to have a full conversation about what is the right regulation."
He added that "you need to be careful (a new regulatory policy) doesn't cement in the current companies that are winning."
Zuckerberg also revealed that Facebook is cooperating with the US special prosecutor investigating Russian interference in the 2016 vote.
"Our work with the special counsel is confidential. I want to make sure in an open session I don't reveal something that's confidential," he said.
Zuckerberg said he had personally not been contacted, and that he was not specifically aware of any subpoena of Facebook data.
"I believe there may be (a subpoena), but I know we're working with them," he said.
Swapping his customary T-shirt for a business suit and tie, Zuckerberg appeared somber as he fielded tough questions over Cambridge Analytica's massive data breach.
"We've been working to understand exactly what happened with Cambridge Analytica and taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said in his prepared remarks.
The show of contrition was not enough for several lawmakers.
"We've seen the apology tours before," Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told Zuckerberg.
"And so, my reservation about your testimony today is that I don't see how you can change your business model unless there are specific rules of the road."
Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said Facebook has failed to deliver a promised "digital utopia."
"I don't want to regulate Facebook but by God I will," he told the CEO. "A lot of that depends on you.
'Doesn't Feel' Like a Monopoly
Dozens of protestors gathered outside Congress before the hearing wearing Zuckerberg masks and #DeleteFacebook T-shirts.
Inside the jammed hearing room, activists from the Code Pink group wore oversized glasses with the words "STOP SPYING" written on the lenses, and waved signs that read "Stop corporate lying."
Testifying was a new step forward for Zuckerberg, who started Facebook as a Harvard dropout in 2004, and built it into the world's largest social media company worth more than $450 billion.
During questioning, Zuckerberg rejected the suggestion that the social media giant, with over two billion users worldwide, has exclusive control over its market.
"It certainly doesn't feel like that to me," he said when asked if he thinks Facebook has a monopoly.
"The average American uses eight different apps to communicate with their friends and stay in touch with people. Ranging from texting apps to e-mail," he said.
Zuckerberg also said the company believed in an ad-supported business model but appeared to leave open the possibility of a paid version.
"There will always be a version of Facebook that is free," Zuckerberg told the hearing.
